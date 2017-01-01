… And I mean the Olympic Peninsula, not the Ocean Pacific, which I love as well, but Washington’s Olympic Peninsula is my home-away-from-home and it speaks to my heart the way no other place that I’ve been to does other than my Colorado home, and Mackinac Island of course. Water and Woods! My favorite!! I’ve been blessed to be able to spend the spring up north, and I’m so grateful. Here’s just some of why I love the OP…

There are Tulips everywhere…

… and lots of other pretty flowers

Even the things that don’t smell good are pretty, ie. this Skunk Cabbage

This is a bridge view of the Elwha River in Clallam County, WA

Isn’t this fabulous?

I want this to be my driveway…

… and this to be my view!

More to Come!