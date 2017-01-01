Painting upholstered furniture is a quick and inexpensive way to transform a piece of furniture, as opposed to reupholstering or slipcovering. It makes a piece somewhat waterproof, and therefore great for outdoor rooms. The fabric will not be soft after you paint upholstery, so don’t use this method if you want something to cuddle on.

I’ve painted upholstery before, but this is the first time I’ve painted velour. This chair is a combination of cotton and velour squares, sewn together. When cotton fabric is painted, it feels like old leather or canvas. I found the velour ends up feeling like tweed.

I like to use flat paint and fabric medium 2:1 when I upholster furniture, and sand in between each coat. I know some people who use an opposite ratio of 1:2; I’d advise testing it on a hidden spot on your piece to see what you prefer. The velour squares on this piece felt really rough and scratchy until they were sanded, and that’s when they felt more like tweed.

Amazon has a good selection of fabric medium at a good price.