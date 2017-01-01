Book Club ?’s “What Mama Wants…”

Book Club Questions f/ What Mama Wants for Christmas
NOTE: These questions contain spoilers about the story and are intended for discussion among readers who have finished the novel.
- How did What Mama Wants for Christmas affect your holiday spirit?
- Did you have a favorite character? If so, why was this character your favorite?
- Which characters changed the most and why do you think he or she changed?
- How integral do you think the settings (Seattle, the cafe, etc.) were to the story?
- Did you think Charlie was going to find his mama a man for Christmas?
- Did you think Charlie was going to find a man for his mama on the Internet?
- Did the story inspire you to give anyone a special gift?
- What is the best gift you’ve ever received?
- What is the gift you most enjoyed giving?
- Do you think Rawley and Caden will get married?
- Do you think Becka and Eric will be in a relationship?
- Did your view of Internet dating change after reading the story?
- Would you try Internet dating? Why or why not?
- Do you think Gem would have success with Internet dating?
- Have you ever seen an imperfect situation perfectly?
- Have you ever seen an imperfect person perfectly?
- When What Mama Wants for Christmas is made into a movie, who do you see playing the characters in the story?
