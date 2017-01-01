Book Club ?’s “What Mama Wants…”

Navigation

Book Club Questions f/ What Mama Wants for Christmas

NOTE: These questions contain spoilers about the story and are intended for discussion among readers who have finished the novel.

  1. How did What Mama Wants for Christmas affect your holiday spirit?
  2. Did you have a favorite character? If so, why was this character your favorite?
  3. Which characters changed the most and why do you think he or she changed?
  4. How integral do you think the settings (Seattle, the cafe, etc.) were to the story?
  5. Did you think Charlie was going to find his mama a man for Christmas?
  6. Did you think Charlie was going to find a man for his mama on the Internet?
  7. Did the story inspire you to give anyone a special gift?
  8. What is the best gift you’ve ever received?
  9. What is the gift you most enjoyed giving?
  10. Do you think Rawley and Caden will get married?
  11. Do you think Becka and Eric will be in a relationship?
  12. Did your view of Internet dating change after reading the story?
  13. Would you try Internet dating? Why or why not?
  14. Do you think Gem would have success with Internet dating?
  15. Have you ever seen an imperfect situation perfectly?
  16. Have you ever seen an imperfect person perfectly?
  17. When What Mama Wants for Christmas is made into a movie, who do you see playing the characters in the story?
