Book Club ?’s “Let’s Do Christmas”

Book Club Questions f/ Let’s Do Christmas
NOTE: These questions contain spoilers about the story and are intended for discussion among readers who have finished the novel.
- How did Let’s Do Christmas affect your holiday spirit?
- Does the Bartley family remind you of any families you know? Your family maybe?
- Do you think Bea Bartley’s attempt to be part of her adult children’s lives is something many mothers struggle with to some extent?
- Do you think Brett’s mid-life crisis affected his feelings about his childhood?
- Why do you think Walter looked up to Brett?
- Did you have a favorite character? If so, why was this character your favorite?
- Which characters changed the most and why do you think he or she changed?
- Did your feelings change about any of the characters from the beginning to the end of the story?
- How do you think Bea may have contributed to her children’s self-centeredness?
- How do you think Barney may have contributed to his children’s self-centeredness?
- Do you think Ainsley was too quick to forgive Brock for lying about being in debt?
- Was Bree a sympathetic character? Why or why not?
- Was Walter really going to share the Ding Dong?
- Do you think Brett and Susan will be good parents?
- Do you think Brock and Ainsley will be good parents?
- Were you surprised to learn that Ainsley was from the South? Did it change your opinion about her character?
- Is sledding a sport? 🙂
- When What Mama Wants for Christmas is made into a movie, who do you see playing the characters in the story?
